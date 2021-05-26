Turkish police conduct large-scale anti-narcotics operations: media

Turkish police on Tuesday launched large-scale operations against narcotics across the country and detained scores of suspected drug dealers, the state-run Anadolu agency reported.

Police units backed by special forces raided some 630 addresses belonging to over 570 suspects who reportedly grow cannabis to produce marijuana, Anadolu said.

The exact number of detained suspects was not immediately clear.

The teams in Turkey’s biggest city Istanbul simultaneously raided numerous locations in five central districts, including the busiest Kadikoy on the Asian side and Besiktas on the European part.

During the raids, the police tracked the raided addresses from the air with the help of drones, while anti-narcotic dogs detected the cannabis, according to the agency.

Over 3,600 security forces with more than 110 sniffer dogs took part in the operations, Anadolu added.