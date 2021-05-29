Albania’s economy poised to recover in 2021: central bank governor

The year 2021 is expected to mark a return to recovery in Albania’s economy, the Governor of the Bank of Albania (BoA), Gent Sejko, told the country’s Parliament on Thursday while presenting the central bank’s 2020 annual report.

Sejko noted that the COVID-19 pandemic posed “unprecedented and extraordinary challenges” to the bank.

However, the BoA was able to weather the economic crisis by taking appropriate measures, he said, adding that the economy is poised for “a rapid rebound.”

During 2020, Albania’s economy fell into recession due to the enforcement of social distancing measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also led to an increase in unemployment and triggered financial difficulties for many Albanian enterprises and households, Sejko said.

Due to the pandemic, Sejko noted, in 2020, the country’s economic activity contracted by 3.3 percent, around 43,000 jobs were lost, the unemployment rate jumped to 11.8 percent and the average inflation rate stood at 1.6 percent.

The pandemic impacted all sectors of the economy, particularly industry and services, he said.

In order to ensure the banking sector’s stability, the BoA implemented a package of measures. It lowered the annual interest rate to a new historic minimum of 0.5 percent, suspended dividend distribution in the banking system, and approved regulatory amendments that induced the extension of credit payments with six months for clients in immediate difficulty.

“The opening of partner economies, the vaccination of the population and the monetary and fiscal stimulus in Albania will underpin the expansion of economic activity during the years 2021 and 2022,” Sejko concluded.