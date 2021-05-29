Chief of UN agency for Palestine refugees calls for political track to break cycle of violence in Gaza

Chief of the UN relief agency for Palestine refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, on Thursday called for a genuine political track to break the cycle of violence in Gaza.

The last weeks have been a stark reminder that war and violence persist in the absence of genuine and comprehensive effort to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Putting on hold the political track by containing the conflict should not be an option anymore, Lazzarini told the Security Council in a briefing.

“We need to break the Sisyphean approach of post-conflict response in Gaza. A response limited to humanitarian and recovery assistance will not prevent the next round of conflict. The recovery phase needs to be accompanied by a genuine political track aimed at lifting the blockade on people, goods and trade, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 1860,” he said.

Perpetrators of violations of international law on all sides must be held accountable and swiftly brought to justice. To prevent further escalation of tensions in West Bank, including in East Jerusalem, forced evictions and administrative demolitions, which are contrary to international law, should end, said Lazzarini, who is commissioner-general of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Humanitarian and reconstruction efforts should be fully funded and efforts to scale up the availability of COVID-19 vaccines supported, he added.

Until there is a political solution to this conflict, including a just and lasting solution to the plight of Palestine refugees, only a strong UNRWA can bring a sense of normality into the lives of Palestine refugees. That sense of normality can contribute to the quest for peace and stability, he said.

A strong UNRWA requires predictable and sufficient funding for adequate planning and delivery of services. It is one of the most cost-effective investments that UN member states can make. It is an investment in human beings and in the human development of Palestine refugees. It is an investment in the values and principles of the United Nations, he said.

“Our education is an antidote to the widespread violence, hatred and intolerance spreading in the region. Weakening UNRWA will only fuel existing divisions,” he warned.

UNRWA is an agency that advocates for refugees’ rights in accordance with international law, including related UN resolutions. Palestine refugees derive their status and rights from international law. By seeking to weaken UNRWA, those who attack it only weaken the prospect for peace, he said.

“No one has asked to remain a refugee seven decades later. Every Palestine refugee I meet wants a ‘normal life,’ wants the right to live without fear and discrimination. Like all people, they have an equal right to the enjoyment of their human rights in accordance with international law.”

That means that children can play and go to school, parents can protect and take care of their children, and young people have dreams. It also means living in peace, not fearful of the next conflict, he said. “Together, we must ensure that a sense of normality and stability remains in the lives of Palestine refugees through a strong UNRWA.”

UNRWA currently helps more than 5 million Palestine refugees and their descendants in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria as well as West Bank and Gaza.