France’s Q1 GDP contracts by 0.1 pct QoQ

France’s gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.1 percent in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021 compared with the fourth quarter of 2020, the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) announced on Friday.

“In Q1 2021, the GDP fell slightly: -0.1 percent after -1.5 percent in Q4 2020. It stood 4.7 percent below its level in Q4 2019, which was the last quarter before the COVID-19 crisis,” said INSEE.

For the January-March period, households’ expenditure and investment, the country’s key growth engines, inched up by 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent respectively, INSEE figures showed.

Exports fell slightly by 0.2 percent after a rise of 4.9 percent a quarter earlier, while imports remained relatively dynamic with a 1.1 percent increase.

The French government expects the country’s economy to grow by 5 percent this year, lower than the previously forecast 6 percent, due to the national lockdown imposed in early April to halt COVID-19 third wave. In 2020, the GDP shrank by 8 percent.

“The French economy is recovering quickly, strongly,” said French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire. “The indicators are very well oriented … the crisis is now moving behind us.”

“The only difficulty we may have is the resurgence of the pandemic in autumn … We must remain cautious,” Le Maire told France Inter radio on Thursday.