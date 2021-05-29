“Impossible to know” if final lockdown easing will go ahead: UK senior official

It is currently “impossible to know” if England will be able to remove all coronavirus restrictions as planned on June 21 due to variant concerns, British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said Friday.

A final decision on the planed easing of lockdown will not be made until June 14, Kwarteng told Sky News.

His remarks came after the India-related COVID-19 variant cases doubled in a week in England to almost 7,000, prompting concerns the British government’s lockdown roadmap will be derailed.

Kwarteng said that although the uncertainty was “frustrating”, it is “impossible for anyone to know what the situation will be like in a week or two weeks’ time”.

“We’ll be looking at the data, we’ve said repeatedly that we won’t make a final decision about the 21st of June until the 14th of June, a week before the established date,” he said. “So I can’t guarantee one thing or the other.”

Kwarteng did not rule out keeping businesses closed in the areas that are worst impacted by the India-related coronavirus variant.

The government is considering “all options”, he said.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Thursday that that almost half, and possibly three-quarters of all new cases in Britain are of the India-related variant.

However, he said the current vaccines look effective against the new variant and are “severing the link between cases and hospitalisations.”

Meanwhile, Neil Ferguson from Imperial College London warned that the full reopening of society on June 21 “hangs in the balance”, adding that the data collected in the next two to three weeks will be “critical”.

From May 17, pubs, bars and restaurants in England were permitted to open indoors, while indoor entertainment resumed, including cinemas, museums and children’s play areas.

People were also allowed to travel abroad to a number of “green-list” countries without having to quarantine upon return as the ban on foreign travel has also been lifted.

The British government’s roadmap is expected to see all legal limits on social contact to be removed on June 21.

More than 38.6 million people, or more than 70 percent of adults in Britain, have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

Experts have warned that coronavirus may continue to evolve for years to come, and eventually it is likely current vaccines will fail to protect against transmission, infection, or even against disease caused by newer variants.