Lebanon issues new COVID-19 measures for arrivals from abroad

Lebanon’s COVID-19 ministerial committee on Friday issued new measures that demand arrivals from Britain and Brazil present a negative PCR test result received within 96 hours before their flight to Lebanon, the National News Agency reported.

Travellers should also conduct a PCR examination at Beirut’s airport and commit to booking a room for five days at a hotel specified by Lebanon’s Ministry of Tourism, according to the new measures.

The committee noted that national and foreign diplomatic missions are exempted from hotel quarantine, provided that they adhere to quarantine for five days in their residences.

This rule also applies to people who received both shots of COVID-19 vaccines or who got infected with Coronavirus within 90 days preceding the travel date, the committee noted.

The committee also extended the opening schedule of commercial malls until 12:30 a.m. after midnight, while limiting a 50-percent capacity for the reopening of entertainment centers.

Lebanon’s total COVID-19 cases increased on Friday by 298 to 539,888, while the death toll went up by six to 7,711.