Nicolae Ceausescu’s plane sold at auction

Romania auctioned the last presidential plane used by former leader Nicolae Ceausescu online late Thursday for 120,000 euros (144,000 U.S. dollars).

The plane, a “Super One-Eleven” Rombac, was put up for sale by local famous auction house Artmark at a starting price of 25,000 euros (29,000 dollars).

The plane was used for Ceausescu’s official flights between 1986 and 1989, the last years of his presidency and life.

ROMBAC 1-11, or Rombac One-Eleven, is the first and the only type of jet passenger plane ever produced in Romania under a British license.

Between 1982 and 1989, Romania built nine aircraft of this type.