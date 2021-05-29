Palestine condemns Israel’s settlement expansion plan

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday condemned Israel’s settlement expansion, saying that the Israeli authorities recently approved the construction of 560 new settlement units south of the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

“Construction of new units aims at expanding the settlements that were built on Palestinian citizens’ lands in the area,” the ministry said in a statement sent to Xinhua.

The statement warned that the expansion of settlements in the area of Bethlehem in the West Bank “will isolate Palestinian towns and villages from each other and turn them into isolated islands in an ocean of settlements.”

The foreign ministry’s statement held the Israeli government responsible for the settlement expansion and the seizing of Palestinian lands, and warned of its disastrous consequences for the chances of making peace.