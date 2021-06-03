2 injured as bomb hits mini-bus in Afghan capital Kabul: police

At least two people were wounded in a bomb attack targeting a mini-bus in western part of Kabul, capital of Afghanistan, on Thursday, the third bomb explosion hitting public transport buses within the week, the capital police confirmed.

“The blast occurred in Pul-i-Sokhta locality. Two wounded were shifted to hospital, more information would be shared with media soon,” Kabul police spokesman Ferdaus Faramarz told reporters via a text message.

One sedan also caught fire and a fire-fighting unit of Kabul police was responding to the incident, he said.

Earlier in the day, four civilians were killed and four others wounded, and a mini-bus was destroyed in a similar incident in the same district.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far