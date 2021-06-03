England to take Portugal off its “green travel list”: FT

Portugal will be removed from England’s “green list” of restriction-free travel destinations abroad and no new countries will be added to the list this week, the Financial Times (FT) newspaper reported on Thursday.

The so-called traffic light system for overseas travel rated countries and territories as red, amber or green for COVID-19 with different rules for passengers entering England from each list of destinations.

The revised “green list” of destinations from which people do not need to quarantine on their return to England will see Portugal being taken off and moved to the amber list, according to the FT.

The newspaper quoted a government insider as saying that it was a rise in variants that prompted ministers to decide to take Portugal off the “green list”.

Under the travel rules, passengers returning from an “amber list” destination have to self-isolate for 10 days on their return, and take two polymerase chain reaction (PCR) coronavirus tests during that period. Those returning from “green list” locations are not required to self-isolate but they must take one post-arrival PCR coronavirus test.

Previously, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the government will have no hesitation in moving countries off the “green list” if necessary.

From May 17, pubs, bars and restaurants in England were permitted to open indoors, while indoor entertainment resumed, including cinemas, museums and children’s play areas.

People were also allowed to travel abroad to a number of “green-list” countries without having to quarantine upon return as the ban on foreign travel has also been lifted.

The British government’s roadmap is expected to see all legal limits on social contact to be removed on June 21. It is understood that a final decision on the planned easing of lockdown will not be made until June 14.

Experts have warned that coronavirus may continue to evolve for years to come, and eventually it is likely current vaccines will fail to protect against transmission, infection, or even against disease caused by newer variants.