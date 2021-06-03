German automotive industry expects impact of global chip shortage: ifo

The indicator for future expectations of Germany’s automotive industry dropped to minus 1.4 points in May from plus 23.2 in April, showing that the prevailing optimism in the industry of the past few months had “evaporated for now,” ifo Institute said on Wednesday.

“At the moment, business is still very good,” said Klaus Wohlrabe, head of surveys at the ifo Institute in a statement, “but dark clouds are beginning to gather, probably because of the chip shortage.”

The business in Germany’s automotive industry improved as the ifo business situation indicator climbed from plus 23.7 points in April to plus 36.6 points in May, the highest level since September 2018.

The overall good figures of international car companies in the first quarter would “hardly reflect the worldwide chip shortage,” consulting firm Ernst & Young (EY) wrote in a study on Monday. This was likely to change in the second quarter.

“The supply bottlenecks for semiconductors are leading to some considerable restrictions in production, and several million vehicles will probably not be built in the course of this year,” said Peter Fuss, senior advisory partner in the field of advanced manufacturing and mobility at EY.

Already, the ifo indicators for demand and new orders were falling and German car manufacturers and their suppliers are making plans to “slow down production” in response.