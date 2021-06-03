“Nothing in data” to suggest delay to final lockdown lift: UK PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that he has seen “nothing in the data” to suggest that the final step of easing COVID-19 lockdown can’t go ahead.

However, he said there was a need to wait “a little bit longer” for a firm decision.

“I can see nothing in the data at the moment that means we can’t go ahead with step four of the opening on 21 June,” Johnson said in Downing Street, urging caution amid an increase of infections as Britain eases restrictions.

“We always knew that was going to happen. Don’t forget we always said the unlocking steps that we’ve taken would lead to increases in infection,” he said.

“What we need to work out is to what extent the vaccination program has protected enough of us — particularly the elderly and vulnerable — against a new surge,” he said.

“There, I’m afraid, the data is just still ambiguous and so every day we’re having long sessions where we’re interrogating all the data, we’re looking at all the various models. And the best the scientists can say at the moment, in their guidance to us, is that we just need to give it a little bit longer.”

Johnson’s remarks came as he faces growing calls from scientists to delay the full lifting of restrictions due to the spread in the country of the coronavirus variant first detected in India, which is believed to be more transmissible.

From May 17, pubs, bars and restaurants in England were permitted to open indoors, while indoor entertainment resumed, including cinemas, museums and children’s play areas.

People were also allowed to travel abroad to a number of “green-list” countries without having to quarantine upon return as the ban on foreign travel has also been lifted.

The British government’s roadmap is expected to see all legal limits on social contact to be removed on June 21. It is understood that a final decision on the planned easing of lockdown will not be made until June 14.

More than 39.4 million people, about three-quarters of adults in Britain, have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.

Experts have warned that coronavirus may continue to evolve for years to come, and eventually it is likely current vaccines will fail to protect against transmission, infection, or even against disease caused by newer variants.