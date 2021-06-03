Police recover 9 bodies from collapsed mine pit in Ghana

Police retrieved nine bodies from a collapsed mine pit in Ghana’s Upper East Region early Thursday, an official told Xinhua.

David Fianko-Okyere, the spokesman for the Upper East Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service, said the nine were part of an unknown number of small-scale miners trapped underground when the mine pit collapsed late Monday.

“There was heavy rainfall and the place got flooded leading to the collapse of the pit. But six of the miners came out earlier when they sensed danger before the pit caved in,” Fianko-Okyere added.

According to him, the National Disaster Management Organization had been leading the rescue efforts since the incident occurred.

“The rescue team spent more than 48 hours pumping water from the pit before the nine bodies were recovered,” said the official, adding that the bodies had been handed over to the health authorities for preservation and autopsy.

“The search and rescue team is searching for more survivors or bodies of victims,” he added.