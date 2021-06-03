Russia records 8,832 new COVID-19 cases

Russia has reported 8,832 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 5,090,249, the country’s monitoring and response center said Wednesday.

The nationwide COVID-19 death toll rose by 394 to 122,267 on Tuesday, while the number of recoveries grew by 9,020 to 4,702,599.

Moscow, the worst-hit area, registered 2,842 new cases, taking the city’s total to 1,186,481.

According to official data, 29,325,191 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Russia as of Tuesday.