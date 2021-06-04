Tourism back on rise in BiH: statistics

Tourist arrivals in Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) rose sharply in April year-on-year, the Agency for Statistics of BiH said on Thursday.

According to the agency, the country registered 35,328 tourist arrivals during the month. In April 2020, during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic when most of BiH’s hotels and other accommodation facilities were closed, only 1,539 tourist arrivals were recorded in the country.

In April this year, BiH reported 84,045 overnight stays, compared with 7,851 recorded in April 2020. The share of foreign tourists was 37.8 percent.

For foreign tourist nights in April this year, most of them were realized by tourists from Serbia, the United Arab Emirates, Croatia and Turkey.

Tourists from Brazil spent 7.7 nights in the country on average, and the respective figures were 7.4 nights for Finland, 5.4 nights for China, 4.8 nights for Norway and 4.4 nights for Kuwait.