415 smuggled historical artifacts seized in Turkey’s Istanbul

Turkish police seized 415 smuggled historical artifacts in Turkey’s biggest city, Istanbul, and detained six suspects, Ihlas news agency reported Monday.

Istanbul’s anti-smuggling units recently received a tip-off that many historical artifacts were illegally collected and would be sold to various museums, according to Ihlas.

Following the technical and physical follow-up and intelligence studies, the units have launched operations in four addresses across the city and detained the suspected smugglers, it said.

The seized artifacts included pieces of historical coins from the Ottoman, Seljuk, and Byzantine periods, some bronze figures in various sizes, statuettes describing ancient sports activities such as wrestling and discus throwing.

Additionally, an eagle statue embroidered on a bull’s head symbolizing Zeus, some bronze kitchen utensils, and several spearheads has been found during the searches conducted at the addresses.

Ihlas noted that the seized artifacts will be delivered to the related museums in Istanbul.