Bulgaria seizes nearly 500 kg of heroin destined for Western Europe

Bulgarian law enforcement authorities have seized nearly 500 kg of heroin destined for Western Europe and arrested two suspects, an official said here on Monday.

Valentina Madjarova, administrative head of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office, said at a press conference that the illicit drug, hidden in cavities in marble slabs, was seized on Thursday in a warehouse in the town of Sliven in southeastern Bulgaria, while two Turkish citizens were extracting it.

The investigation revealed that the heroin originating from Iran arrived in Bulgaria by sea at the port of Varna West and was transported by trucks to Sliven, Madjarova said.

The value of the heroin was nearly 15 million U.S. dollars, Madjarova said, adding that Europol and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration contributed to the investigation.