Gun battle kills 11 in northern Afghanistan

Five militants and six pro-government militiamen were killed in a clash which erupted in Rustaq district of Afghanistan’s northern Takhar province on Monday, a local official said.

The clash occurred as a group of Taliban militants attacked the security checkpoints manned by pro-government militiamen in the district’s Hafizan village around 2:00 p.m. local time Monday.

The gun battle lasted for a while and the militants fled away after leaving five bodies behind, a pro-government militia commander, Mohammad Aslam, told Xinhua.

Six pro-government militiamen were killed and eight others including five militants and three pro-government militiamen sustained injuries, Aslam added.

The Taliban outfit has not yet made comment on the incident