Thailand starts mass inoculation to curb COVID-19 spread

Thailand on Monday started a mass COVID-19 vaccination program with the aim to administer as many as 6 million shots in June amid efforts to stem its worst coronavirus outbreak since the pandemic began.

From Monday, 986 vaccination sites nationwide have opened as the country strives to vaccinate about 70 percent of its nearly 70 million population by the end of the year to build herd immunity.

All eligible people would be vaccinated, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said when he visited a vaccination site in the capital Bangkok on Monday.

Some places outside hospitals and health institutes are designated as vaccination sites to speed up the inoculation process in Bangkok, the epicenter of the latest wave of outbreaks. Outside Bangkok, some shopping centers and sports facilities have also been designated as vaccination venues for local residents.

Within the first two hours on the first day of the roll-out, 143,000 people have been vaccinated, which is “a very good start for the country to achieve its goals,” Natapanu Nopakun, an official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said at a daily news briefing of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

The vaccine is the most effective way to protect people against the virus, said Christian Stauffer, 55, head coach of Thailand’s para-cycling team, who received the jab at a vaccination site in Bangkok.

He will take two Thai athletes to compete in the Tokyo Paralympic Games in August. “Vaccine seems to be the solution of the problem. So the more people can get it and the better it will be,” he said.

As of Sunday, Thailand has administered 4.2 million doses of vaccines, Natapanu said.

The accelerated vaccine rollout came amid the country’s worst wave of the outbreak that began in April, causing a sixfold jump in confirmed cases and a surge in deaths. Some 2,419 new cases and 33 fatalities were reported Monday, according to the CCSA.

Adequate and timely vaccine distribution is seen as a key to reviving the tourism sector and safeguarding the manufacturing industry from infections, two main drivers of Thailand’s economy.

Thai economy contracted 2.6 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year.