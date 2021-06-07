Uzbekistan’s ancient city of Samarkand gets urban sustainability boost

Uzbekistan’s ancient Silk Road city of Samarkand has become the 48th member of the Green Cities urban sustainability program of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), the bank said Monday.

“Samarkand, one of the oldest inhabited cities in Central Asia, which prospered from its location on the Silk Road trade route between China and the Mediterranean, has become the first city in Uzbekistan to boost its urban sustainability planning by joining the EBRD’s 3-billion euros (3.64 billion U.S. dollars) flagship program,” the bank said.

The announcement was made during a bank delegation visit to Uzbekistan, headed by First Vice President Jurgen Rigterink.

So far, the bank has invested more than 2.4 billion euros in Uzbekistan through 97 projects.