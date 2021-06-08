Bosnian national charged with international online drug smuggling

Asmir Mulaj, a Bosnian national, has been charged with cross-border illicit drug smuggling, high-tech cyber-crime, and money laundering, said the Prosecutor’s Office of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) on Monday.

Mulaj, a 33 year-old from Zivinice, some 100 km north of the capital Sarajevo, has allegedly organized an international group of people from multiple countries of the European Union (EU) for the purpose of smuggling illicit drugs across borders, damaging computer-data and programs, and laundering money.

According to the indictment, Mulaj was selling marihuana and ecstasy online between October 2012 and February 2016.

Illegal computer programs were found in Mulaj’s computer and data he specifically created and adjusted for committing online crimes were also detected, according to the Prosecutor’s Office of BiH.

BiH law enforcement agencies cooperated with partner institutions from several EU countries during the investigation of this hi-tech crime.