India’s COVID-19 death toll crosses 350,000

India’s COVID-19 death toll surpassed the 350,000-mark, reaching 351,309 on Tuesday, confirmed the country’s health ministry.

As many as 2,123 people died due to the pandemic during the past 24 hours.

Besides, as many as 86,498 new COVID-19 cases were registered since Monday morning, taking the total tally to 28,996,473.

This is the lowest single-day spike in more than two months.

There are still 1,303,702 active cases in the country, as there was a decrease of 97,907 cases in the past 24 hours. The number of daily active cases has been on the decline over the past several days, after a continuous surge since mid-April.

A total of 27,341,462 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals so far across the country, showed the latest data from the federal health ministry.