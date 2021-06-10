Israel’s hi-tech companies see new record in fundraising in 2021

Israeli hi-tech companies have raised about 10.5 billion U.S. dollars in funds since the beginning of 2021, according to data issued by the Israeli non-profit organization Start-Up Nation Central (SNC) on Wednesday.

Fewer than six months into the year of 2021, the current figure has already matched the total raised in 2020, which was a record itself.

In 2017, the total fund the Israeli hi-tech industry attracted was 5.2 billion dollars. In the following year, the figure stood at 6.5 billion dollars, then rose to 7.9 billion dollars in 2019, and to 10.5 billion dollars in 2020.

Most of the funding went to cybersecurity, fintech, and enterprise solutions companies, pulling an accumulated 6.2 billion dollars or almost 60 percent of all investments.

The data also showed that the median funding round amount more than doubled from 6.8 million dollars in 2020 to 14 million dollars by June 8 in 2021.

SNC, established in 2013 and based in the coastal city of Tel Aviv, connects innovative Israeli technological solutions with multinational corporations, governments, investors, and non-governmental organizations worldwide.