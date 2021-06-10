Lebanon thanks Iraq for doubling crude supply amid frequent power cuts

Lebanon’s House Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Iraq for its decision to increase its yearly crude oil supply for Lebanon from 500,000 tons to 1 million tons, the National News Agency reported.

In a letter to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Berri said 1 million tons of crude oil is sufficient to meet half of Lebanon’s annual need.

“On my behalf, and on the behalf of Lebanon’s parliament and the Lebanese people, I extend my heartfelt thanks to Iraqi president, government, parliament and people,” he said.

Iraq’s crude oil support for Lebanon was first agreed upon during a recent visit to the country by Lebanese caretaker Energy Minister Raymond Ghajar.

Lebanon has been suffering frequent power cuts because of the country’s shortage in U.S. dollars that limits its ability to import fuel to operate its power plants.

Ghajar has warned that Lebanon could plunge intbufao total darkness by the end of June if the situation continues to worsen.