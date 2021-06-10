People in London most resistant to COVID-19 vaccine in England: ONS

Around 8 percent of adults reported coronavirus vaccine hesitancy in London — a higher percentage than most other regions in England, a survey by the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed Wednesday.

About 72 percent of care staff in London had been vaccinated, compared to an average of 81 percent across England, said the ONS.

“This reflects trends seen in the wider population, with higher vaccine hesitancy and slightly lower vaccination rates among all age groups in London than in other English regions,” said the ONS.

Based on adults in Britain, the survey found more than 94 percent adults reported positive sentiment toward a coronavirus vaccine, while 6 percent report vaccine hesitancy.

Around 13 percent of those aged 16 to 29 years reported vaccine hesitancy, the highest of all age groups, said the ONS.

Black or Black British adults had the highest rates (21 percent) of vaccine hesitancy compared with all ethnic groups, said the ONS.

Adults living in the most deprived areas of England were more likely to report vaccine hesitancy (10 percent) than adults living in the least deprived area (3 percent).

More than 40.5 million people, or more than three-quarters of adults in Britain, have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine while more than 28.2 million people have been fully vaccinated with a second dose, according to the latest official figures.