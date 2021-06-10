Turkey inoculates musicians, film makers, TV producers against COVID-19

Turkey on Wednesday started to inoculate musicians, and film and TV series production teams against COVID-19 as part of its ongoing nationwide vaccination campaign.

“We will soon remove the pandemic from our country’s agenda by including new professions and age groups to the vaccination program each day,” Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced via his Twitter account.

Currently, citizens aged 50 and above and people with several professions that require high contact with others are allowed to take their shots.

Turkey launched its nationwide rollout on Jan. 14 with the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech and recently included the Pfizer-BioNTech jabs in the program.

So far, over 31.5 million vaccines have been administered across the country that has a population of 83 million, according to the latest data released on the health ministry’s website. The rate indicated that 22 percent of the population received the first jab and 16 percent the second.