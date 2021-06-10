UK reports highest daily coronavirus cases since February

Britain has reported another 7,540 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, the highest number since late February, according to official figures released Wednesday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 4,535,754.

The country also recorded another six coronavirus-related death, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain to 127,860. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test.

More than 40.7 million people, or more than three-quarters of adults in Britain, have been given the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine while more than 28.5 million people have been fully vaccinated with a second dose, according to the latest official figures.

The latest data were revealed as more than 1 million people booked a COVID-19 vaccine through the National Health Service (NHS) website on Tuesday, a record high.

The landmark result came on the day that bookings were opened up to those aged 25 to 29.

Meanwhile, the British government is facing increasing pressure to delay the final step of unlocking restrictions in England on June 21 due to concerns over the spread of the Delta variant first identified in India.

Public Health England (PHE) has said that the Delta variant is now the “dominant” strain in Britain.

The British government’s roadmap is expected to see all legal limits on social contact to be removed on June 21. It is understood that a final decision on the planned easing of lockdown will not be made until June 14.

Experts have warned that coronavirus may continue to evolve for years to come, and eventually it is likely current vaccines will fail to protect against transmission, infection, or even against disease caused by newer variants.

To bring life back to normal, countries such as Britain, China, Russia, the United States as well as the European Union have been racing against time to roll out coronavirus vaccines.