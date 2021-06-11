Cyprus elects first female speaker of Parliament

Cyprus’ Parliament on Thursday elected its first female speaker who is also the youngest to hold this post.

Annita Demetriou, 36, a deputy of the governing Democratic Rally (DISY) party, won the vote during the newly elected Parliament’s first working session.

Zacharias Koulias, the most senior deputy who presided over the inaugural session, announced that Demetriou had received 25 votes out of a possible 56 in the second of three voting rounds provided for by parliamentary rules.

She outvoted six other candidates, all leaders of their respective parties.

Under Cyprus’ Constitution, as speaker of the House of Representatives, Demetriou is second in the state hierarchy after President Nicos Anastasiades and she will deputize for him when he is out of Cyprus.

Demetriou said after her election that she will work to promote cooperation among the parliamentary groups, which is needed to pass important legislation that will enable Cyprus to draw up to three billion euros (3.65 billion U.S. dollars) from the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Fund following the coronavirus pandemic.

Demetriou is a political scientist by training, having studied at the University of Cyprus, and holds a Master’s degree (MA) in international relations and European studies from the University of Kent in the United Kingdom.

She is one of her party’s vice presidents. She has served as parliamentary secretary and as a member of several parliamentary committees.