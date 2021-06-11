Germany launches digital vaccination certificate “CovPass”

After a two-week test phase, the new digital COVID-19 vaccination certificate “CovPass” was officially launched in Germany, Minister of Health Jens Spahn announced on Thursday.

Implementing a program by the European Union (EU), the modifications of the certificate would make it possible to prove vaccinations, tests and previous COVID-19 illnesses when travelling in Europe.

“Step by step, vaccination centers, doctors’ practices as well as pharmacies will now connect to the system in order to be able to issue European interoperable vaccination certificates,” Spahn told a press conference.

However, not everyone could register their vaccination information on their mobile phone right away. The goal was to have the application available to all interested in Germany by the end of June, according to Spahn.

The digital vaccination certificate could be used in Germany’s official COVID-19 warning app or with the new CovPass app. In addition to the digital certificate, the traditional yellow paper vaccination booklet would also remain valid, according to Spahn.

For those who have already received COVID-19 vaccination, the subsequent issuing of the vaccination certificate would also begin in the next days, according to Spahn.

“Before the summer holidays, there is a European solution to prove vaccinations digitally,” said Spahn. “Simply on the mobile phone, valid throughout Europe. With this, we as the EU are setting a cross-country standard that does not yet exist in the world.”

Almost 19.9 million people in Germany were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday, bringing the country’s vaccination rate to 23.9 percent, according to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). More than 39 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine across the country.