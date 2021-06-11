Germany’s ruling conservative union gains in voters’ favor: poll

Germany’s ruling conservative union was gaining in voters’ favor and was clearly ahead of the second-placed Greens, according to a Politbarometer survey published by the German public broadcaster ZDF on Thursday.

After a historical low in polls, the Christian Democratic Union/Christian Social Union(CDU/CSU) gained four percentage points compared to the last survey almost three weeks ago and reached 28 percent, while the Green Party lost three percentage points and only reached 22 percent, according to the survey among more than 1,200 German citizens.

Germany is heading for federal elections in September. Chancellor Angela Merkel had already announced in 2018 that she would not run for office again after four consecutive terms.

Germans’ opinions on who would be a suitable chancellor also shifted. After scoring an approval rating of 43 percent in May, only 28 percent believed that Green Party leader Annalena Baerbock was suitable as chancellor, according to the survey.

CDU leader Armin Laschet was seen by 43 percent as ready for the chancellorship, a plus of six percentage points. Of the three candidates, Minister of Finance and vice chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) was in the lead, with 48 percent considering him suitable for the chancellorship.