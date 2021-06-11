Germany’s wholesale prices up 9.7 pct in May

Selling prices in Germany’s wholesale trade in May rose by 9.7 percent compared to May 2020, the highest year-on-year increase since July 2008, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said Friday.

The upward trend “accelerated once again,” Destatis noted in a press release. In March, wholesale prices increased by 4.4 percent year-on-year, and by 7.2 percent in April.

Mineral oil products were 46.8 percent more expensive year on year and had the biggest influence on Germany’s wholesale price index in May, according to Destatis.

Recording the sharpest price increase, waste and residual materials were even up 64.6 percent. Prices for ores, metals and semi-finished metal products rose by 41.2 percent while timber also became “considerably more expensive” in Germany.

By contrast, wholesale prices for data processing equipment, peripheral equipment and software (minus 4.7 percent) and livestock (minus 2.5 percent) were lower than in May 2020, according to Destatis.

Wholesale prices are an early indicator for the development of consumer prices. In May, Germany’s inflation rate reached a 10-year high and climbed to 2.5 percent, according to provisional results by Destatis.