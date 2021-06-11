Is Paulo Fonseca The Right Man For Tottenham?

It’s probably fair to say that Tottenham Hotspur’s search for a successor to Jose Mourinho hasn’t gone smoothly.

When they reluctantly fired the Portuguese coach in April this year, they allowed 29-year-old former player Ryan Mason to take the reigns for the season’s final few games. There wasn’t necessarily anything wrong with that.

Having lost the EFL Cup final and slipped out of contention for a berth in next season’s Champions League, there was little left for Spurs to play for.

Allowing Mason an extended spell as caretaker gave Daniel Levy and the rest of the club’s board more time to work in the background to ensure they got the right man. At least, that’s how it should have worked.

Daniel Levy (above)

In practice, Spurs have been very publicly snubbed by one of the world’s most famous coaches. Last season, former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte overcame the odds by winning Serie A with Inter Milan.

A few weeks later, he resigned from the Italian club over a disagreement about future plans and finances. It’s thought that Conte wanted to build on his success, but the club wanted to make budget cuts. Conte wasn’t interested in that, and so he packed his bags and left.

Tottenham spotted an opportunity and were clearly so confident about getting their man that they allowed news of the negotiations to leak to the press. That backfired when Conte turned them down. He’d go on to suggest that Levy’s plans for the next two seasons at Spurs were unimpressive.

In terms of publicity, that’s the last thing that Levy needed. A large portion of the Spurs fanbase already wants him out of the club. Hearing that a top manager doesn’t think he’s ambitious enough won’t help with that.

The summer transfer window is now open, so Spurs desperately need someone to come in and build them a team. Their first job will be to find some way – any way – to persuade Harry Kane and Son Heung-min that staying with Tottenham is the best thing to do for their careers.

Both men are 28 and talented enough to be playing Champions League football at one of Europe’s top clubs. In Kane’s case, he’s good enough to play for any club in the world.

Time is running out for either of them to finish their careers with the trophies and medals that their talent ought to entitle them to, and both are thought to be tempted by the prospect of doing elsewhere. Kane has more or less publicly admitted that he wants to leave.

Son’s displeasure has been expressed more privately. Neither man is likely to be enthused by the idea of sticking around for a rebuilding plan. If the reports coming from London this week are accurate, the man who’ll have to try to convince them otherwise is Portuguese coach Paulo Fonseca.

Fonseca’s pedigree as a coach isn’t in question. He was never a great player, but as a manager, he’s had spells in charge of Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, and most recently Roma. He’s won the Ukrainian league, and he won cup tournaments with Porto and also with Braga in his homeland.

There’s a connection with the departed Jose Mourinho here, though, and it’s not just the fact that both managers are Portuguese. Fonseca left Roma in May 2021. He was effectively kicked out of the club to make room for Mourinho.

If Fonseca is appointed, it will look to all the world like Roma and Spurs have swapped managers and that Spurs have given a job to someone who was fired to make room for someone they’d only just fired themselves. Football is a strange game at times, but this would be strange even by the sport’s high standards.

Fonseca’s two years in charge of Roma led to mixed results. He won more games than he lost, but only marginally. He managed only a fifth-place finish in Serie A in his first season and slipped to seventh last term. Away from the domestic competition, he managed to coach Roma through to the Europa League semi-finals but wasn’t able to get them over the line and win the trophy. Trophies are what Spurs fans so desperately want.

Trophies are what Jose Mourinho was supposed to bring them. He wasn’t able to do so. Whether another Portuguese coach – one who’s seen as lesser than his compatriot – is capable of doing so remains to be seen.

This could all become very awkward very quickly for Daniel Levy if it goes wrong. Rightly or wrongly, he’s developed a reputation as someone who plays a game akin to online slots with the managerial structure of the football club he runs.

Online slots players spin again if they don’t land on a winning line, and they do so fairly quickly and thoughtlessly so long as they have the bankroll to cover it.

That’s what Levy’s been doing with his managers. He’s been chairman for twenty years, and his next managerial appointment will be his tenth. Jacques Santini, Juande Ramos, Andre Villas-Boas, Tim Sherwood barely got a season each in the hot seat.

Levy has said all the right things about his next appointment being for the long-term, but those online slots instincts are clearly a big part of his psyche. He’s not playing slots at Rose Slots CA, though. He’s playing with the fortunes of a football club that’s loved by millions of people around the world. The patience of fans has already worn dangerously thin as far as Levy’s concerned, and if he takes a risk on appointing a manager only to chop and change again in a year’s time, it’s likely to snap.

Fonseca should be given the benefit of the doubt. He seems to be willing to take on the role despite the embarrassment of clearly not being the club’s first choice and despite the fact that he’s filling the shoes of a coach who just replaced him in his previous job. He could use those factors as motivation. If he struggles from the start, though – which is almost inevitable if he can’t hang on to Harry Kane – all the indicators say that history will repeat itself at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.