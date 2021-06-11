UK official stresses importance of upcoming Libyan elections

British Minister for Middle East and North Africa James Cleverly on Thursday stressed the importance of the upcoming general elections in Libya.

“The Libyans now have a real opportunity to write the next chapter in the history of their country, by holding elections next December,” Cleverly told a press conference following his meeting with Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Al-Mangoush in the Libyan capital Tripoli.

Cleverly praised the progress made in the Libyan political process following the ceasefire agreement, the outcomes of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF), and the relevant UN Security Council’s resolution.

Al-Mangoush praised the UK’s support for the Libyan government, stressing that Libya “will not be a base, either officially or factually, to destabilize security in the region.”

She also called for the return of the British embassy in Tripoli and the reopening of a consulate in the eastern city of Benghazi.

The UN-sponsored LPDF recently selected a new executive authority of a unity government and a presidency council, of which main task is to prepare for the national elections on Dec. 24, 2021.