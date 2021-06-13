Moyes signs new three-year contract with West Ham

West Ham coach David Moyes has ended speculation about his future by agreeing to a new three-year contract with the London-based club.

The move ends speculation that Moyes could return to Everton following Carlo Ancelotti’s decision to abandon the club to go back to Real Madrid.

The new deal is also a reward for Moyes’ work at the London Stadium since joining West Ham in December 2019.

The past season and a half have seen him help West Ham avoid relegation in his first season, while he led them to an impressive sixth-placed finish and qualification for the Europa League last season.

“I am delighted to have committed my future to West Ham United. This is where I want to be and I’m happy. I’m excited to be given this opportunity to build on what we all have already achieved here. The owners and I are fully aligned with how we want to keep developing and improving the club.”

“Everyone at the club has been fantastic to work with, giving me great support and I feel that we are all united in what we want to achieve in the coming years and how we might be able to achieve those things,” said Moyes on the West Ham official website.

The club’s owners, David Gold and David Sullivan also welcomed the “fantastic news,” saying they were delighted Moyes was staying.

“His strong work ethic and determination to build success in the right way have proved a perfect fit for West Ham United, and we are all aligned with what needs to be done to keep progressing and improving. The experience of the past 12 months has created a fantastic unity throughout the club and we are very excited about what the future holds for our supporters,” they said.