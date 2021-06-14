India’s COVID-19 tally rises to 29,510,410

India’s COVID-19 tally rose to 29,510,410 on Monday, with as many as 70,421 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, said the federal health ministry.

Besides, 3,921 COVID-19 patients died since Sunday morning, taking the death toll to 374,305.

This was the seventh consecutive day when less than 100,000 cases were registered across the country, after peaking to over 400,000 for several days in April-May which was dubbed as the pandemic’s second wave.

Still there are 973,158 active cases, after a decrease of 53,001 active cases during the past 24 hours. This is the first time in the past couple of months when the number of active cases has fallen to below 1 million-mark.

A total of 28,162,947 people have been successfully cured and discharged from hospitals across the country, with 119,501 of them discharged since Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, all shops, and restaurants with 50 percent sitting capacity, have been allowed to open in Delhi with effect from Monday, as the number of pandemic cases and deaths per day has fallen steeply in the past couple of weeks. Schools, colleges, other educational institutions, swimming pools, gymnasiums, etc., however, continue to remain shut.