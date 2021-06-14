Israeli-led research finds way to inhibit cancer cells

An Israeli-led research has discovered a new intercellular mechanism in the body that confers resistance to cancer cells and tumors, the Ben Gurion University (BGU) in southern Israel reported on Sunday.

The finding could lead to new methods to delay the development of cancer cells and stop the deterioration of various cancers, the BGU said.

In a study published in the journal Embo Reports, BGU researchers and their partners from France, Scotland, and Poland investigated how cell organelles in the body communicate with each other when a person is sick.

The new control mechanism that communicates between cell organelles was found located in a network-type organelle responsible for connecting with other cells.

The new mechanism verifies that the network proteins bind to other proteins that kill harmful cells and inhibit their activity.

This mechanism operates mainly in patients with glioblastoma, the most aggressive type of brain cancer, and provides resistance to cancer cells.

The researchers were able to segregate network protein in cancer cells and neutralize it with antibodies. In this way, healthy cells were not damaged.