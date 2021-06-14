Jordan’s former minister, royal family member charged with sedition

Jordan’s State Security Court on Sunday charged Bassem Awadallah, former finance minister and royal court chief, and royal family member Sharif Hassan Ben Zeid with inciting sedition and opposition against the country’s regime.

The court indicated that they were also charged with taking some actions to harm the safety and security of Jordan and destabilize the country, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

It said that Sharif Hassan Ben Zeid was also charged with possession of narcotics.

The trial of the two is expected to start next week.

In early April, Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Prince Hamza, Awadallah, and Zeid had contacts with external powers to take some actions against the country.