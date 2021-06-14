Libya, Turkey discuss security cooperation

Libyan President of the Presidency Council Mohamed Menfi has met and discussed with a senior Turkish delegation security cooperation between the two countries.

The visit of the Turkish delegation, including Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, follows a series of mutual previous ones between Libya and Turkey in 2021 that started with Menfi’s visit to Turkey in March, according to a statement issued by the Presidency Council.

During the meeting, Menfi stressed the depth of the historical relations between the two countries and highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation and developing bilateral relations between the two countries, the statement said.

The Turkish delegation stressed the continuation of cooperation in training security and police institutions, demining, and combating illegal immigration and organized crime, it added.

The meeting also covered the upcoming Berlin conference on Libya, support of the political track in Libya, and uniting regional efforts for an international consensus that supports the stability, security and unity of Libya.

The Turkish delegation also met Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah.