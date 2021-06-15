Germany to face extreme weather if climate change continues unchecked: study

The risks from heat, drought and heavy rainfall throughout Germany would increase sharply if climate change continued unchecked, according to a study published by the Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) on Monday.

The damages would have a domino effect, spreading from already heavily burdened ecosystems such as soils, forests and waters to humans and their health, according to the German government’s climate impact and risk assessment (KWRA).

The study found that there was a “very urgent need for action” in around 30 of the more than 100 impact areas of climate change. Analyzed factors included lethal heat strokes, particularly in cities, and dry soil due to water shortages as well as low water levels becoming more frequent.

“Germany needs more trees in the cities, more greenery on the roofs, more space for rivers and much more,” said Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety Svenja Schulze in a statement.

Schulze stressed that the process in Germany had to be done quickly because “many measures need time to take effect.”