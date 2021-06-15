Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases tick down with new restrictions

Russia registered 13,721 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, down from 14,723 the day before, official data showed Monday, after Moscow introduced new measures to curb a surge in the pandemic.

Russia’s cumulative caseload has now reached 5,222,408 and the COVID-19 death toll rose by 371 to 126,801, the country’s monitoring and response center said.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 6,590 new cases on Sunday, down from 7,704 a day earlier, taking the city’s total to 1,241,307.

A three-day national holiday ends on Monday in Russia. Residents of the Russian capital will have their “long weekend” extended until June 20 after Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin designated June 15-19 as non-working days, with salaries staying intact.

He ordered catering and entertainment facilities in the Russian capital to be closed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. (2000 GMT to 0300 GMT) during the period.

The city government recommended that employers allow at least 30 percent of their staff to work from home starting from Sunday.