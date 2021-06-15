Turkey’s daily COVID-19 vaccine shots to break record

Turkey’s daily COVID-19 vaccine shots are expected to break a record at home Monday, with 750,000 people registered to receive a jab.

“We are reaching the highest daily doses ever with 750,000 shots in one day,” Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca tweeted, adding the pandemic has regressed and that “the day of its defeat is approaching.”

“If we increase the pace of vaccination to one million per day, the pandemic will be over in two months,” Necmettin Unal, a physician at Ankara University’s Anesthesiology and Reanimation Department, was quoted as saying by the Hurriyet daily.

“This would also prevent the emergence of new coronavirus variants unique to Turkey,” Unal added.

About 34 million vaccines have been administered across the country of 83 million people, according to the latest data by the health ministry.