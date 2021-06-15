Turkish police detain 47 officers over failed coup

Turkish police on Monday detained 47 police officers over their alleged links to a network accused of orchestrating a coup attempt in 2016, the state-run Anadolu agency reported.

Police launched simultaneous operations in 32 provinces to arrest the suspects upon the order of prosecutors in northwestern Balikesir province, the agency said.

Prosecutors said that the suspects contacted the members of the network and held meetings via pay phones and operational telephone lines while they were studying at Balikesir Police Vocational School of Higher Education.

The Turkish government blamed the network headed by the U.S.-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen for masterminding the coup bid in July 2016, in which 250 people were killed.