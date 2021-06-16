Russian strategic bombers patrol Baltic after NATO summit

Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers flew over neutral waters of the Baltic Sea on Tuesday shortly after the North Atlantic Treaty Organization wrapped up a summit in Brussels.

The flight of the missile carriers, accompanied by Russia’s Su-35S and Su-27 fighters, took eight hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

At certain stages of the mission, the Russian aircraft were followed by Italian, Danish and Swedish warplanes.

The Russian bombers flight was carried out in full compliance with international rules for the use of airspace, the ministry added.

According to a communique of the NATO summit on Monday, leaders of the military alliance are open to political dialogue with Russia but remain “clear-eyed” about the challenges it allegedly poses.