Lebanon issues new COVID-19 measures for travelers

Lebanon’s COVID-19 ministerial committee said on Wednesday that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will sign memorandums of understanding with different countries aimed at forcing the use of COVID-19 vaccination cards for travelers, the National News Agency reported.

The committee also said that the Lebanese Public Works Ministry will create a center dedicated for conducting PCR tests for travelers arriving in Lebanon through Tripoli’s port.

Lebanon has witnessed over the past month a remarkable drop in the number of new COVID-19 infections.

Lebanon’s number of COVID-19 infections increased on Wednesday by 115 cases to 542,934 while the death toll from the virus went up by four cases to 7,808.