Uganda, DR Congo launch construction of key roads to improve bilateral trade

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni and his counterpart from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Felix Tshisekedi on Wednesday launched the construction of key roads aimed at improving trade between the two neighboring countries.

The event was held on Wednesday at Mpondwe Bridge, which connects Mpondwe border post in Uganda’s western district of Kasese and Kasindi in the DRC’s North Kivu Province.

The two leaders said the roads would bring a tremendous change to the socio-economic development of the two countries.

They commended the ongoing construction of the Mpondwe/Kasindi One-Stop Border Post and Mpondwe Border Export Zone as they would facilitate trade, movement of people, goods and services between the two countries, said a communique issued at the end of the visit.

Uganda’s Cabinet last year approved the construction and upgrading of 223 km roads in eastern DRC to boost trade and reduce insecurity.

Meanwhile the communique said the two leaders exchanged views on the security situation in the region, especially in the eastern DRC.

“They reaffirmed their willingness to combine their efforts to neutralize negative armed groups destabilizing the region,” said the communique.