Wales win 2-0 to inflict Turkey second loss in Euro 2020

Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts provided each one goal for Wales to beat Turkey and to book their first win in Group A at the Baku Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

Both sides traded attacks in the first half, but Wales looked more dangerous in front of the target and marked the opener with 42 minutes when Ramsey chested down Gareth Bale’s chip into the box before tapping the ball past Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir.

Turkey’s Burak Yilmaz should have restored parity early in the second half, but the team captain wasted a golden chance from five meters following a corner kick. At the hour mark Wales got a penalty awarded but for all that Bale missed to make it 2-0 from the spot.

Bale has large shares on Wales’ second goal though as the striker danced through Turkey’s territory before squaring to Connor Roberts, who sealed the deal in the dying seconds of the injury time.

For now, the victory lift Wales on the first place of Group A followed by Italy, Switzerland and Turkey.