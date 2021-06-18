Arab League chief warns against political stalemate in Lebanon

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul-Gheit on Wednesday warned against the ongoing political stalemate in Lebanon that has resulted in serious social and economic crises, according to an Arab League statement.

“It is important to swiftly form a new technocratic government that would be able to make necessary reforms,” Aboul-Gheit said, noting all the political factions in Lebanon should take the responsibility to rescue the country from the political crisis.

Aboul-Gheit’s remarks came during a meeting with Lebanese Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad at the Arab League’s headquarters in Cairo.

“The Arab League stands in solidarity with Lebanon in the light of the difficult humanitarian, economic and political conditions the country passes through,” the statement read.

Lebanon has been in a governmental vacuum since last August because of the factions’ disagreements over the assignment of ministerial posts and the form and nature of the future government.

Meanwhile, the country is going through its worst economic and financial crisis with a poverty rate exceeding 50 percent, according to the World Bank.