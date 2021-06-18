Israel to sell Germany 69 radar systems in 36-mln-euro deal

The state-owned company Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) on Thursday announced it will manufacture and deliver 69 tactical mobile radar systems to the German Land Forces in a deal valued at 36 million euros.

The systems are IAI’s WatchGuard, the fifth generation of motion-detection tactical ground surveillance radars. Employing both staring and electronic-steering search techniques, the systems are expected to replace the aging legacy systems in the German army, IAI said.

Featuring a high update rate, IAI’s radar enables a high probability of target detection and tracking to support complex missions. A combination of staring and scanning allows adapting and optimizing the radar operation for any scenario.

With the all-weather and day-night capability, the systems are able to undertake long-term reconnaissance and surveillance in large areas while occupying a small force footprint.

The systems intend to supply comprehensive information acquisition to determine threat potential and operational conditions.

The systems will be delivered by the IAI through its subsidiary Elta Systems and its partner German electronic and IT systems company ESG.