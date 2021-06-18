Ukraine prolongs quarantine till Aug. 31

Ukraine has decided to extend quarantine restrictions until Aug. 31, the press service of the ministry of health reported on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, a “green” level of quarantine is being established throughout the country.

Dining and entertainment venues have been reopened in Ukraine, although citizens still have to wear masks on public transport and during mass events.

The government has proposed allocating an additional 1.4 billion hryvnia (52 million U.S. dollars) to the COVID-19 prevention fund, in particular for purchasing vaccines.

Ukraine has started easing quarantine restrictions at the beginning of summer due to an improvement in the pandemic situation.

As of Thursday, 2,227,225 COVID-19 cases and 51,902 related deaths have been reported in Ukraine, while 2,145,660 patients have recovered, said the country’s health authorities.