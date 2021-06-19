Germany shock title holders Portugal with 4-2 comeback win in Euro 2020

Germany rallied back from one goal down and snatched a vital 4-2 win over Portugal in Euro 2020 Group F at the Football Arena Munich on Saturday.

Joachim Low’s side caught a bright start on home soil, yet the visitors from Portugal opened the scoring against the flow of the game as Diogo Jota’s square pass allowed Christian Ronaldo to finish the job from close range in the 15th minute.

The hosts needed some time to find their rhythm but once the Germans gained momentum, they forced Portugal to make two own goals as Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro helped Germany to take the 2-1 lead before the break.

Things went from bad to worse for the defending champions as Germany weren’t done with the scoring and continued on the front foot as Kai Havertz and Robin Gosens established a 4-1 advantage within 15 minutes of the second half.

Portugal piled on the pressure but were only able to pull one back through Diogo Jota, who made it 4-2 in the 67th minute.

With the result, Germany (3 points) sit behind Group F front-runners France (4 points) and is followed by Portugal (3 points) and Hungary (1 point).